July 06, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi Set To Reunite For Web Series

Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi Set To Reunite For Web Series

The speculation about their reunion started after Leander Paes on Sunday posted a picture and wrote a note on Twitter on the 22nd anniversary of their first Wimbledon men's doubles title

PTI 06 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:55 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi Set To Reunite For Web Series
Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi were the first Indian pair to win at Wimbledon in 1999.
Courtesy: Twitter (@Leander)
Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi Set To Reunite For Web Series
outlookindia.com
2021-07-06T12:55:49+05:30

Indian tennis great Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are set to reunite for a new web series, which will narrate interesting stories and share anecdotes from the duo's journey to stardom. (More Tennis News)

Paes and Bhupathi will be seen in a unique storytelling of their journey and relationship together, created by none other than award-winning husband-wife director duo of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.

Paes and Bhupathi were the first Indian pair to win at the Wimbledon in 1999. The speculation about their reunion started after Paes on Sunday posted a picture and wrote a note on Twitter on the 22nd anniversary of their first Wimbledon men's doubles title.

"As two young boys all we dreamt of was making our country proud! Tennis ballSeedlingTrophy @Maheshbhupathi #LeeHesh," Paes had tweeted, to which Bhpathi replied: "Hmmm ..That was special!! Do you think it's time to write another chapter? @Leander#LeeHesh."

The pair, nicknamed the 'Indian Express', played together from 1994 to 2006 before re-uniting for a second stint from 2008 to 2011. They also had a public fallout but have put that behind them now.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

F1: Australian Grand Prix Formula One Race Cancelled Again

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Leander Paes Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos