Lasith Malinga Urges Young Sri Lanka Bowlers To Be Match Winners

Retired Sri Lankan ODI pace legend Lasith Malinga feels that young bowlers in the national team have the ability to be match winners. The 35-year-old quit ODI cricket on July 26 after his side's one-day international win against Bangladesh, in Colombo.

(HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | REPORT)

Malinga signed off in style, as he registered three wickets and conceded only 38 runs in 9.4 overs. He also took a wicket on his final delivery as his side notched a 91-run victory.

"My captains expect me to take wickets. I tried my best all through my career. I hope all the young bowlers do this as well. Because just surviving in cricket, I don't think anyone can go far. You have to be a match-winner. That's what I'm looking forward to in the future. These young bowlers have to get match-winning performances and people have to tell that's a match-winning bowler. We have a couple of guys, they have the ability, we have to look after them," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Malinga as saying.

"I think whether I'm retiring or not, winning is very important. We are a young team and we are looking forward to win. These days we haven't had the momentum to get wins," the pacer said.

The Lankans have two more ODIs left to play against Bangladesh in the series, but the bowler decided to call it quits and feels that the side needs to build for the 2023 World Cup, and his presence could hinder the progress.

ALSO READ: BCCI Rescues Mohammed Shami After US Reject Visa For Adultery, Domestic Violence

"I've played the last 15 years for Sri Lanka. Really an honour to play and really happy to play for these people and for all the crowd that's been behind me. I feel this is the time I have to move on because we have to build for the 2023 World Cup and that's why I realised, okay, my time is up, I have to go," he said.

Although Sri Lanka has two more ODIs to play against Bangladesh in the series, the 35-year-old feels it is time for him to step aside.

"I've played the last 15 years for Sri Lanka. Really an honour to play and really happy to play for these people and for all the crowd that's been behind me. I feel this is the time I have to move on because we have to build for the 2023 World Cup and that's why I realised, okay, my time is up, I have to go," he said.

(ANI Inputs)