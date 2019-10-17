Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Lasith Malinga Returns To Captain Sri Lanka In Australia T20I Series

Lasith Malinga Returns To Captain Sri Lanka In Australia T20I Series

Sri Lanka are back at full strength to face Australia after a surprise 3-0 Twenty20 International whitewash of Pakistan

Omnisport 17 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Lasith Malinga Returns To Captain Sri Lanka In Australia T20I Series
Malinga was among a host of players who opted out of the recent tour of Pakistan, which Sri Lanka ended with a historic 3-0 whitewash of the top-ranked T20I side in the world.
AP Photo
Lasith Malinga Returns To Captain Sri Lanka In Australia T20I Series
outlookindia.com
2019-10-17T21:36:32+0530

Lasith Malinga returns to captain Sri Lanka, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Oshada Fernando have retained their places in the Twenty20 International squad for the series in Australia. (More Cricket News)

Malinga was among a host of players who opted out of the recent tour of Pakistan, which Sri Lanka ended with a historic 3-0 whitewash of the top-ranked T20 side in the world.

Dasun Shanaka skippered an inexperienced team in Malinga's absence, but the paceman is set to resume leadership duties in a three-match series that starts at Adelaide Oval on October 27.

Batsmen Rajapaksa and Oshada are also among the 16 players selected after making their debuts in Pakistan.

Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera and Niroshan Dickwella are among the other names to come back into the squad.

Sri Lanka squad:

Lasith Malinga (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Lasith Malinga Cricket Australia vs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports
Next Story : Former Blakc Caps Spinner Jeetan Patel Gets England Role In New Zealand
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement