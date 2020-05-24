LaLiga Is Back: The Complete Schedule For The Remaining Fixtures

LaLiga moved a step closer to a resumption with Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez announcing games can be played from the week commencing June 8.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News
The decision clears the top flight for a return to action next month, with LaLiga president Javier Tebas previously aiming for Friday, June 12.
"Spain has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone," Sanchez said on Saturday. "The time has come to resume many daily activities. From June 8, LaLiga will return to football."
There are 11 rounds of the 2019-20 season remaining, with much to be decided at the top and bottom end of the table.
Below is the full list of fixtures:
Matchweek 28
Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo v Villarreal
Espanyol v Deportivo Alaves
Granada v Getafe
Leganes v Real Valladolid
Real Mallorca v Barcelona
Real Madrid v Eibar
Real Sociedad v Osasuna
Sevilla v Real Betis
Valencia v Levante
Matchweek 29
Deportivo Alaves v Real Sociedad
Barcelona v Leganes
Real Betis v Granada
Eibar v Athletic Bilbao
Getafe v Espanyol
Levante v Sevilla
Osasuna v Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid v Valencia
Villarreal v Real Mallorca
Real Valladolid v Celta Vigo
Matchweek 30
Athletic Bilbao v Real Betis
Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid
Celta Vigo v Deportivo Alaves
Espanyol v Levante
Getafe v Eibar
Granada v Villarreal
Real Mallorca v Leganes
Real Sociedad v Real Madrid
Sevilla v Barcelona
Valencia v Osasuna
Matchweek 31
Deportivo Alaves v Osasuna
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao
Real Betis v Espanyol
Eibar v Valencia
Leganes v Granada
Levante v Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid v Real Mallorca
Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo
Villarreal v Sevilla
Real Valladolid v Getafe
Matchweek 32
Athletic Bilbao v Real Mallorca
Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Alaves
Celta Vigo v Barcelona
Espanyol v Real Madrid
Getafe v Real Sociedad
Granada v Eibar
Levante v Real Betis
Osasuna v Leganes
Sevilla v Real Valladolid
Villarreal v Valencia
Matchweek 33
Deportivo Alaves v Granada
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid
Real Betis v Villarreal
Eibar v Osasuna
Leganes v Sevilla
Real Mallorca v Celta Vigo
Real Madrid v Getafe
Real Sociedad v Espanyol
Valencia v Athletic Bilbao
Real Valladolid v Levante
Matchweek 34
Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid v Real Mallorca
Celta Vigo v Real Betis
Espanyol v Leganes
Granada v Valencia
Levante v Real Sociedad
Osasuna v Getafe
Sevilla v Eibar
Villarreal v Barcelona
Real Valladolid v Deportivo Alaves
Matchweek 35
Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla
Barcelona v Espanyol
Real Betis v Osasuna
Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid
Eibar v Leganes
Getafe v Villarreal
Real Mallorca v Levante
Real Madrid v Deportivo Alaves
Real Sociedad v Granada
Valencia v Real Valladolid
Matchweek 36
Deportivo Alaves v Getafe
Atletico de Madrid v Real Betis
Espanyol v Eibar
Granada v Real Madrid
Leganes v Valencia
Levante v Athletic Bilbao
Osasuna v Celta Vigo
Sevilla v Real Mallorca
Villarreal v Real Sociedad
Real Valladolid v Barcelona
Matchweek 37
Athletic Bilbao v Leganes
Barcelona v Osasuna
Real Betis v Deportivo Alaves
Celta Vigo v Levante
Eibar v Real Valladolid
Getafe v Atletico Madrid
Real Mallorca v Granada
Real Madrid v Villarreal
Real Sociedad v Sevilla
Valencia v Espanyol
Matchweek 38
Deportivo Alaves v Barcelona
Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad
Espanyol v Celta Vigo
Granada v Athletic Bilbao
Leganes v Real Madrid
Levante v Getafe
Osasuna v Real Mallorca
Sevilla v Valencia
Villarreal v Eibar
Real Valladolid v Real Betis
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
Elderly People, Pregnant Women And Children: Who Can Fly, Who Can't From May 25?
BCCI Will Get Its Way If It Wants T20 World Cup Slot For IPL, Claims Ian Chappell
Ask Govt To 'Do Your Duty, Take Fiscal Measures': P Chidambaram To RBI Guv
Rebooting The Indian Economy Post Coronavirus Shock