Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

La Liga Wrap: Real Madrid Beat Valencia; Barcelona Share Spoils With Granada

Real Madrid increased their lead over second-placed Sevilla to eight points in La Liga. Karim Benzema converted a penalty earned by Casemiro just before halftime on Saturday to reach 300 career goals for Madrid.

La Liga Wrap: Real Madrid Beat Valencia; Barcelona Share Spoils With Granada
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his second goal against Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. | AP Photo

Trending

La Liga Wrap: Real Madrid Beat Valencia; Barcelona Share Spoils With Granada
outlookindia.com
2022-01-09T10:05:34+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 10:05 am

Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior each scored a brace of goals as Real Madrid beat Valencia 4-1 and extended its lead of the Spanish league. (More Football News)

Madrid increased its lead over second-placed Sevilla to eight points before it plays Getafe on Sunday.

Benzema converted a penalty earned by Casemiro just before halftime on Saturday to reach 300 career goals for Madrid. He helped set up Vinícius to double the lead in the 52nd minute after the Brazilian winger slalomed past several defenders. Shortly after, Vinícius finished off a rebound for the third.

After Goncalo Guedes pulled one back for Valencia, Benzema took his league-leading tally to 17.

Carlo Ancelotti's side missed Vinícius' verve last weekend in a shock loss to Getafe. Vinicius was sitting out the first of two games after testing positive for COVID-19.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Against Valencia, the forward again showed why he is a big reason Madrid is on course to reclaim the league title from Atlético Madrid. Vinícius has developed the finishing touch and decision making — to go with the quickness and dribbling skill he showed when he arrived at Madrid as a teenager — to become the competition's breakout player.

All his talents were there in his first goal.

With four defenders in his path, Vinícius took them on. He blew past two, exchanged quick passes with Benzema, and slipped the ball past the last two men before beating the hapless Jasper Cillessen.

His next goal was his 11th, leaving him behind only Benzema on the league's scoring list.

Benzema added a second goal with two minutes to play when he received the ball, spun and drilled a low strike into the corner.

"I have always felt good with Vinícius. I know his potential and that he can do even more," Benzema said after his 301st goal for Madrid.

"It is a source of pride to reach such numbers with this club, which I think is the best in the world."

BARCELONA HELD

Ten-man Barcelona conceded a late goal to draw at Granada 1-1 after Dani Alves set up the opener in his first league match since returning to the club.

The 38-year-old Alves curled in a long ball for Luuk de Jong to steer home with a header in the 57th.

But Granada poured forward after teenager Gavi Páez got his second booking with 10 minutes left. Antonio Puertas scored the 89th-minute equalizer with Barcelona hemmed in in its box.

Alves, who helped Barcelona win 23 titles from 2008-16, started his second stint on Wednesday as third-tier side Linares was beaten 2-1 in the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona was left in sixth place after missing the chance to climb into third and the Champions League spots.

"We are angry and frustrated because we let two vital points slip away," coach Xavi Hernández said.

"The sending off obviously changed the match, but we were already making too many mistakes, losing too many silly balls. It may be due to the lack of experience of our young players, but it is proving difficult for us to maintain possession when we need to." 

Barcelona next heads to Saudi Arabia to play a clásico against Madrid on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. Atlético and Athletic Bilbao are in the other semifinal.

FINALLY, A WIN

It took Levante 20 matches, but it finally got its first win of the season.

Roberto Soldado and José Morales scored in its 2-0 win over Mallorca after having gone the entire first half of the season — a full 19 rounds — without a single victory.The only previous win in any competition for the Valencia-based side came against a lower-division opponent in the Copa del Rey, before it was eliminated in the next round by a third-tier opponent.

Levante remained in last place, five points from safety.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored his 12th goal in all competitions to help Real Sociedad beat Celta Vigo 1-0, ending its six-round winless streak. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Karim Benzema Spain Football La Liga FC Barcelona Real Madrid Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Bundesliga Wrap: Borussia Dortmund Beat Eintracht Frankfurt, Cut Bayern Munich's Lead

Bundesliga Wrap: Borussia Dortmund Beat Eintracht Frankfurt, Cut Bayern Munich's Lead

Ligue 1: Lens Move To Sixth With Win Against Rennes; PSG To Miss Lionel Messi

NZ Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Will Young Scores Seven Runs Off One Ball Against Bangladesh - WATCH

Live Streaming, South Africa Vs India, 3rd Test: When And Where To Watch SA Vs IND Live

ISL 2021-22: Jorge Ortiz's Stunner Makes Difference For FC Goa Against Chennaiyin FC

IND Vs WI: BCCI To ‘Take Call At Appropriate Time’ After Inspecting COVID Situation

Ligue 1 2021-22: Lionel Messi Misses Paris Saint-Germain Training, Likely To Miss Lyon Tie

How To Contain Omicron In COVID Times - Delhi Police’s Hilarious Reply To A ‘Silly’ Cricket Fan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Advertisement

More from Sports

NZ Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1: Tom Latham, Devon Conway Punish Bangladesh - Highlights

NZ Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1: Tom Latham, Devon Conway Punish Bangladesh - Highlights

AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Ashes Test, Day 5: Scott Boland Removes Joe Root; England - 181/4

AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Ashes Test, Day 5: Scott Boland Removes Joe Root; England - 181/4

Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba’s Return Likely To Be Extended By Another Month

Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba’s Return Likely To Be Extended By Another Month

PCB Awards 2021: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali Hog Limelight In Virtual Ceremony

PCB Awards 2021: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali Hog Limelight In Virtual Ceremony

Read More from Outlook

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Rakhi Bose / Despite two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, many informed and uninformed individuals in India continue to deny the pandemic with unscientific claims. The latest? Omicron will end the pandemic.

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Non-covid services in Delhi hospitals have been severely hit as authorities prepare for the Covid-19 surge. Even hospitals under the Union Health Ministry have imposed restrictions.

4th Ashes Test, Day 5 LIVE: England Fight To Save Match

4th Ashes Test, Day 5 LIVE: England Fight To Save Match

Jayanta Oinam / England chase an improbable target of 388 runs for a win against Australia in Sydney. Australia lead the series 3-0.

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Advertisement