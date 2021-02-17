February 17, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Kylian Mbappe's Hat-trick Jersey Gifted To UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov After PSG Rout Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe's Hat-trick Jersey Gifted To UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov After PSG Rout Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain's hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe presented his jersey from the Barcelona clash to ex-UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov

Omnisport 17 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Kylian Mbappe's Hat-trick Jersey Gifted To UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov After PSG Rout Barcelona
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal against Barcelona in their Champions League round of 16, first leg match
AP Photo/Joan Monfort
Kylian Mbappe's Hat-trick Jersey Gifted To UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov After PSG Rout Barcelona
outlookindia.com
2021-02-17T08:48:38+05:30

The Paris Saint-Germain jersey worn by Kylian Mbappe when his hat-trick helped humiliate Barcelona could have sold for millions at auction but the French ace simply handed it over as a gift to UFC great Khabib Nurmagomedov. (More Football News)

Mbappe's devastating display of pace, power and clinical finishing crushed Barca in PSG's thumping 4-1 triumph in the opening leg of the Champions League last-16 tie, and left the hat-trick hero as the talk of the football world following one of the most scintillating performances of his glittering young career.

Uncertainty has been circling Mbappe, whose PSG contract expires in June 2022 amid strong links to Real Madrid as well as Liverpool, and the World Cup winner clearly had no intention of making the shirt a centrepiece of his own personal collection following Tuesday's exploits.

Instead, Mbappe presented the jersey to mixed-martial arts star Khabib after the UFC's longest-reigning lightweight champion watched the action unfold from the stands in Barcelona, alongside Leeds United's majority owner Andrea Radrizzani at Camp Nou.

Khabib recently vacated his title and retired from UFC competition, revealing he wants to switch the gloves for boots and give professional football a try after discussing the career change with the likes of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The unbeaten Russian fighter previously told Match TV: "To play football on a professional level is a childhood dream. Of course, I have such a wish. Football is the king of sports after all."

Mbappe had written a message to Khabib on the jersey, and the man also known as 'the Eagle' was quick to show off his new prized possession to his 27.3million Instagram followers.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty Party Over As Semi-final Bound Karolina Muchova Stuns World Number One

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Kylian Mbappe Football FC Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) UEFA Champions League Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos