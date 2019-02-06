Krunal And Hardik Pandya Become Third Set Of Brothers To Play For India Together

﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 06 February 2019
Composite - AP/File Photos
outlookindia.com
2019-02-06T18:12:36+0530
Pandya brothers – Krunal and Hardik – played for India together for the first time in the 1st of three Twenty20 International match against New Zealand in Wellington on Wednesday.

They are the third set of brothers to play together for India in an international match, after Mohinder and Surinder Amarnath (in three ODIs) and Irfan and Yusuf Pathan (eight ODIs and eight T20Is).

They have already played together for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Hardik made his India debut in a T20I against Australia in January 2016 while his elder brother, Krunal made his debut in a T20I against the West Indies in November 2018.

Both the all-rounders have given match-winning performances for India, but things didn't go as planned for Men in Blue at Westpac Stadium on Wednesday.

India suffered their biggest defeat in T20Is in terms of runs as New Zealand cantered to an 80-run win.

