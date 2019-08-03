﻿
Chasing a challenging 278 for a 2-0 lead in the three-match series, India A were 185 for three at stumps on day three needing another 93 runs for victory.

PTI 03 August 2019
Mayank Agarwal hit a solid 81-run knock.
Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham took five wickets before Mayank Agarwal struck a solid 81 to take India A on the verge of a fighting win over West Indies A in the second unofficial Test.

Gowtham foxed the opposition batsmen as West Indies A were bowled for 149 in the second innings after starting the day at 12 for four here on Friday.

Chasing a challenging 278 for a 2-0 lead in the three-match series, India A were 185 for three at stumps on day three needing another 93 runs for victory.

The visitors would have liked to end the day on a better note after losing three wickets for 28 runs in the last hour of the evening session. Priyank Panchal (68 off 121)and Test opener Agarwal (81 off 134) had put India A in strong position with a 150-run stand before departing in quick succession.

Captain Hanuma Vihari (1) was the last wicket to fall on the day, giving West Indies a glimmer of hope.

West Indies A had started the day at 12 for four but overnight batsmen Sunil Ambris (71) and Jermaine Blackwood (31) ensured that they cross the three-figure mark, as the hosts took lunch at 107 for seven.

Shivam Dube broke their stand by dismissing Blackwood and then Gowtham removed Shane Dowrich (5) and Raymon Reifer (0).

On Thursday, India A's first innings folded for 190, a total they owed to Dube (79 off 85) and opener Priyank Panchal (58 off 125). They shared a 124-run stand for the sixth wicket after the batting collapse.

India A lead the series 1-0.

Brief Scores:

West Indies A: 318 and 149 all out in 39.5 overs (S Ambris 71; S Warrier 3/43, K Gowtham 5/17).

India A 190/10 and 185/3 in 50 overs (Agarwal 81, Panchal 68; Holder 2/34).

