Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Kraigg Brathwaite's Bowling Action Cleared By ICC

Kraigg Brathwaite's Bowling Action Cleared By ICC

West Indies' part-time offspinner Kraigg Brathwaite was called for an illegal bowling action during the home Test against India in Jamaica last month.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Kraigg Brathwaite's Bowling Action Cleared By ICC
Kraigg Brathwaite was also reported for a suspect bowling action after the Edgbaston Test against England in 2017, but was subsequently cleared a month later.
Twitter
Kraigg Brathwaite's Bowling Action Cleared By ICC
outlookindia.com
2019-10-01T14:56:33+0530

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite has been cleared to bowl in international cricket by the ICC after it found the bowling action of the Caribbean player legal.

All-rounder Brathwaite, who bowls off-spin, had been reported for suspected illegal bowling action during the second Test against India in Kingston, which ended on September 2.

He subsequently underwent a bowling assessment test in Loughborough, United Kingdom on September 14, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

(PTI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kraigg Brathwaite Dubai ICC (International Cricket Council) Cricket Sports
Next Story : Live Streaming, India vs South Africa 1st Test At Visakhapatnam -- Where To See Live Cricket
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement