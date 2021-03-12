Kraigg Brathwaite Proud To Replace Jason Holder As West Indies Test Captain

Kraigg Brathwaite is "proud and humbled" to be charged with the task of replacing Jason Holder as West Indies Test captain. (More Cricket News)

Holder spent five and a half years as skipper, but the all-rounder's tenure is over and batsman Brathwaite has succeeded him.

Brathwaite, 28, has deputised for Holder seven times in the longest format and is delighted to get the opportunity to become the 37th Windies Test captain.

He said: "It is a huge honour to be given the captaincy of the West Indies Test team. I feel extremely proud and humbled that the board and selectors have given me the opportunity and responsibility to lead the team.

"The recent Test Series win in Bangladesh was a fantastic achievement and I’m really looking forward to the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and I'm excited about what I believe this team can achieve in the future."

West Indies director of cricket Jimmy Adams said: "On behalf of CWI [Cricket West Indies], I would like to thank Jason for all he has given to the game in the region while serving as captain of our Test team.

"Throughout his five-and-a-half-year tenure, he has led with dignity while always upholding the highest values of the sport. As the world's leading Test all-rounder, we all believe that Jason still has a tremendous role to play in West Indies Test Cricket for many years to come."

The Windies and Sri Lanka start a two-match Test series at North Sound on March 21.

