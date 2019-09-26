Korea Open Badminton: Parupalli Kashyap Enters Quarter-finals

Poshan
﻿
Parupalli Kashyap defeated Malaysia's Daren Liew 21-17, 11-21, 21-12 to progress to the quarter-finals at the Korea Open badminton tournament on Thursday.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 September 2019
Parupalli Kashyap will face either Anthony Sinisuka Ginting or Jan O Jorgensen in the Korea Open badminton quarter-finals.
2019-09-26T10:56:14+0530

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Thursday (September 26) advanced to the Korea Open men's singles quarterfinals after a three-game triumph over Malaysia's Daren Liew. (BADMINTON NEWS

Kashyap prevailed 21-17, 11-21, 21-12 in a contest that lasted 56 minutes.

He will next square off against the winner of the match between eighth-seeded Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist is the lone Indian left in fray in BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament.

Earlier, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal crashed out following first-round setbacks.

While Sindhu lost 7-21, 24-22, 15-21 to Beiwen Zhang of United States in her opening-round match, London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina was trailing 21-19, 18-21, 1-8 against South Korea's Kim Ga Eun when she was forced to retire due to illness.

World Championship men's singles bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth also bowed out early from the tournament.

(PTI)

