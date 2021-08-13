Kolkata To Host 130th Edition Of Durand Cup In September, 16 Teams To Vie For Top Honours

As many as 16 teams will be vying for top honours when the Durand Cup, the oldest tournament in the country, makes a return in September after COVID-19 forced break. (More Football News)

The tournament is slated to be held from September 5 to 3.

All India Football Federation said that the month-long tournament will see four teams from defense forces.

The tournament was cancelled last season due to pandemic with only Indian Super League and I-League taking place in strict bio-bubbles.

Gokulam Kerala are the defending champions. Durand Cup started in 1888 in Shimla and since then has been held regularly.

The winning team is presented with three trophies i.e. the President's Cup (first presented by Dr Rajendra Prasad), the Durand Cup (the original challenge prize - a rolling trophy) and the Shimla Trophy (first presented by citizens of Shimla in 1903 and since 1965, a rolling trophy).

