Kolkata Football Hit By Coronavirus, East Bengal Fans Raise Funds, Ration For 'Lozenge Didi'

An East Bengal fan forum, East Bengal the Real Power (EBRP) took the initiative to help out the famous 'Lozenge didi', an East Bengal supporter. Lozenge didi has been a lifelong East Bengal supporter distributing candies in the stadium, tracking right back from 1993.

Also, they helped the family of Kartik Das, a tea seller in Kolkata, who was also an ardent supporter. He left behind his wie and two kids.

The forum also distributed masks and sanitizers to both the families. Credit: EBRP

EBRP collected Rs 25,632. Rs 12,000 each was distributed to Jamuna Di and wife of late Kartik Das. The rest of the money was used to buy rice, lentils, potato, onions, salt, sugar, refined oil, masala powders, puffed rice, soap and coconut oil. They were all handed over to Das' wife.

