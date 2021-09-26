Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

KL Rahul Hails Bowlers After Punjab Kings' Thrilling Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2021

Sent in to bat, Punjab could manage 125 for 7 but the bowlers produced a clinical performance to restrict Hyderabad to 120 for 7 and keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.

KL Rahul Hails Bowlers After Punjab Kings' Thrilling Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2021
Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul also praised Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jason Holder for his all-round show. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Trending

KL Rahul Hails Bowlers After Punjab Kings' Thrilling Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-09-26T00:24:43+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 12:24 am

After registering a thrilling five-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match at Sharjah on Saturday, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul hailed his bowlers, saying they can restrict any opposition if they have decent runs on the board.

Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table | News

"We wanted to get another 20-30 more runs but we'll take the win. It gives us a belief that no matter what the situation is, our bowlers can get the opposition out if we get a decent score," Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

Sent in to bat, Punjab Kings could manage 125 for 7 on a slow wicket but the bowlers produced a clinical performance to restrict SRH to 120 for 7 in 20 overs and keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.

"(Mohammed) Shami to start of, bowled really well, getting two big batters in (David) Warner and (Kane) Williamson. Made it easier for our spinners to settle into a nice line and length."

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

The 21-year-old Ravi Bishnoi (3/24) was the pick of the bowlers as he ran through the SRH middle order after Shami rocked the run chase early on by dismissing both David Warner (2) and captain Kane Williamson (1) cheaply in the first and third overs respectively.

Chasing 126 for a win on a slow Sharjah Cricket Stadium track, SRH ended at 120 for 7 in 20 overs.

Punjab, however, didn't put up a good show with the bat and Rahul said that the batters should realise that they need to approach their batting after assessing the conditions.

"Lesson for the batsmen would be to realise that it's not a 160-170 surface, if we had built a few partnerships, we could have got to 140-150," he said.

Rahul also praised West Indian Jason Holder (3/19, 47 not out) for his all-round show.

"He (Holder) played exceedingly well. First with the ball, taking those two wickets in an over and then batted really well, on a track where it was difficult to play the big shots."

The defeat ended SRH's hopes of making it to the play-offs.

Captain Kane Williamson, however, appreciated the efforts of the bowlers on a tough wicket.

"The bowling unit, fielding unit did a fantastic job. Certainly the surface was a tough one. Required partnerships and we were certainly backing ourselves to get close," he said.

"It took a brilliant individual performance in both halves from Jason Holder, especially with the bat to keep the match competitive. It's (SRH) a proud franchise, frustrating season.

"We do need to look for areas to improve...We need to come to the next game with fresh eyes and freedom. We will try and put in the best. Smart cricket needs to be played with different surfaces."

Holder, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, said it was a "tough loss".

"Halfway we were in the game. Left a little bit too much in the back end to do. It was good to get a good start (with the ball) ... I just wanted to give myself a chance and strike well.

"Obviously, we have five games left and these are important games for us... The fans are always behind us, so got to play for them."

Tags

PTI Jason Holder KL Rahul Kane Williamson Ravi Bishnoi Mohammed Shami Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Punjab Kings SunRisers Hyderabad Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021, SRH Vs PBKS: Bowlers Set Up Punjab Kings' Thrilling Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021, SRH Vs PBKS: Bowlers Set Up Punjab Kings' Thrilling Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

La Liga: Last-place Alaves Stun Holders Atletico Madrid

Third Generation Of Maldini Family Scores As AC Milan Win In Serie A

DC Vs RR, IPL 2021: Salt In The Wound For Rajasthan Royals, Fined For Slow-over Rate Against Delhi Capitals

Bruno Fernandes Misses Penalty, Manchester United Lose To Aston Villa 0-1 At Old Trafford

Jesus Saves Manchesrer City! Pep Guardiola Ends Run Of Losses Against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea

Russian Grand Prix: Lando Norris Snatches Maiden F1 Pole Position In Wet Sochi Qualifying

IPL 2021, DC vs RR: Sanju Samson Crestfallen, Anrich Nortje Credits Delhi Capitals Bowlers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

More from Sports

Russian Grand Prix: Third Practice Canceled Amid Heavy Rain

Russian Grand Prix: Third Practice Canceled Amid Heavy Rain

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals’ 33-run Win Over Rajasthan Royals In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals’ 33-run Win Over Rajasthan Royals In Abu Dhabi

RCB Vs MI, IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians To 'Take An Informed Call' On Hardik Pandya, Says Zaheer Khan

RCB Vs MI, IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians To 'Take An Informed Call' On Hardik Pandya, Says Zaheer Khan

Robert Lewandowski's Scoring Streak For Bayern Munich Ends After 19 Games

Robert Lewandowski's Scoring Streak For Bayern Munich Ends After 19 Games

Read More from Outlook

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

Harish Manav / The new Punjab cabinet comprising 15 ministers will take oath on Sunday, the state’s Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced after having deliberations with the party high command.

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Seema Guha / Quad is to checkmate China’s growing profile as a nation giving humanitarian aid to nations across Asia and Pacific, and it wants to challenge China’s soft power bid in the region.

IPL 2021: Holder Heroics Not Enough For Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Holder Heroics Not Enough For Hyderabad

PTI / Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of IPL 2021 play-offs race after losing to Punjab Kings by five runs.

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Advertisement