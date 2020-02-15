Kim Clijsters To Face Kiki Bertens On WTA Return

Kim Clijsters will begin her WTA Tour comeback against world number eight Kiki Bertens at the Dubai Tennis Championships. (More Tennis News)
The first-round clash will be the four-time major champion's first professional match in seven and a half years, having retired after the 2012 US Open.
Clijsters, a mother of three, revealed her shock decision to return to tennis last September but a knee injury forced her to sit out the start of the season.
Find out who will compete against each other— Dubai Tennis Champs (@DDFTennis) February 15, 2020
Official main draw @WTA #DDFTennis @DubaiDutyFree pic.twitter.com/X4R1c69o7S
The 36-year-old, a former world number one, was granted a wildcard for the singles tournament in Dubai, which begins on Monday.
