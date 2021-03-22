Khelo India Scheme Extended Till 2025-26

March 22, 2021
Poshan
'An amount of Rs 8750 crore has been estimated as financial implication of the new Khelo India Scheme (2021-22 to 2025-26)'

PTI 22 March 2021
The first Khelo India Games were held in 2018
File Photo
Khelo India Scheme has been extended to 2025-26, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announced in Rajya Sabha on Monday. (More Sports News)

"The Ministry has decided to extend Khelo India scheme from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The Ministry has furnished an Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) memorandum to the Ministry of Finance for extension/continuation of the Khelo India Scheme from 2021-22 to 2025- 26," the Ministry said in a statement.

"An amount of Rs 8750 crore has been estimated as financial implication of the new Khelo India Scheme (2021-22 to 2025-26) in the EFC memorandum furnished to the Ministry of Finance. An amount of Rs 657.71 crore has been allocated in the Budget Estimate (B.E.) for the year 2021-22 under the Khelo India Scheme.

"This information was given by Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Rajya Sabha," it added.

The first Khelo India Games were held in 2018.

