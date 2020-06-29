Karim Benzema's Assist Can Be One Of The Plays Of The Season: Zinedine Zidane

June 29, 2020
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane praised Karim Benzema's moment of magic against Espanyol.

Omnisport 29 June 2020
Karim Benzema produced a moment of magic to set up Casemiro in Real Madrid's 1-0 victory that sent them two points clear atop LaLiga on Sunday.
Zinedine Zidane believes Karim Benzema's incredible assist in Real Madrid's win over Espanyol may be one of the plays of the season.

Benzema produced a moment of magic to set up Casemiro in Madrid's 1-0 victory that sent them two points clear atop LaLiga on Sunday.

The forward's outrageous backheel through the legs of defender Bernardo Espinosa gave Casemiro a simple finish.

Madrid head coach Zidane was unsurprised and believes Benzema's skill could go down as one of the best moments of the campaign.

"It doesn't surprise me. He is a player who invents things," he said, via AS.

"And then Casemiro is there. It can be one of the plays of the championship."

The goal lifted Madrid two points clear of rivals Barcelona with six games remaining in the LaLiga season.

Zidane said he expected the title race to go down to the final day of the campaign.

"Six games are missing and this will be decided on the last day. You have to fight in every game," he said.

"Today the second played against the last. You never know in this league."

Madrid are next in action against Getafe on Thursday.

