July 23, 2021
Karim Benzema Tests Positive For COVID-19, Delays Start With Real Madrid

Benzema, 33, will have to remain in quarantine for 10 days delaying his return to the club

Associated Press (AP) 23 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:58 pm
Karim Benzema had good outing with France at Euro 2020.
File Photo
Striker Karim Benzema tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of preseason training, Real Madrid said Friday. (More Football News)

The club did not elaborate on the France forward's condition in a short statement.

Benzema had been expected to return to Madrid on Friday to start training, but due to the positive test result he will stay in Lyon, France, while infected.

The 33-year-old Benzema will have to remain in quarantine for 10 days. He hasn't played since France was eliminated from the European Championship on June 28.

Madrid plays its first match of the season at Alavés on Aug. 14. (AP)

Outlook Videos