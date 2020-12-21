December 21, 2020
Karim Benzema In Phenomenal Form For Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane again lauded Karim Benzema, who starred against Eibar

Omnisport 21 December 2020
Karim Benzema is playing "phenomenally" after helping Real Madrid to another win, coach Zinedine Zidane said. (More Football News)

Benzema scored and provided two assists as Madrid made it five straight wins in all competitions by beating Eibar 3-1 in LaLiga on Sunday.

It was the 30th time the Frenchman has scored and assisted in the same LaLiga game. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (44) has done it more often for Madrid in the 21st century.

Benzema's form was lauded by Zidane as Madrid joined Atletico on 29 points, although Diego Simeone's men have played two fewer games.

"He is doing phenomenally, but not only at the goal level," he told a news conference.

"It is not just a goal, it is a game. It is clarity in the game and it is very important for our team.

"But then we must highlight also the work of all."

Benzema set up Luka Modric to make it 2-0 before Kike pulled a goal back for Eibar, who felt they should have had a penalty for a handball by Sergio Ramos.

Zidane refused to be drawn on the decision, with Madrid sealing their win through Lucas Vazquez in additional time.

"The most important thing is that the referee was sure about it," he said.

"I'm not getting involved, as always. The referee is there to make the call and that's it."

Madrid's busy run of fixtures continues with a home clash against Granada on Wednesday.

