Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League 2021 Match 13

With three wins and one loss Peshawar Zalmi are sitting at the top of the Pakistan Super League’s points table. The Wahab Riaz led side has been doing well and would like to keep the momentum going in their fifth match. (More Cricket News)

Players like Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Shoaib Malik have been in good form contributing to teams’ fine-run. Pacer Saqib Mahmood has taken 10 wickets in four matches, while skipper Wahab Riaz has snared 8 wickets.

Defending champions Karachi Kings are struggling after having played four matches in this PSL 2021. They have won twice and lost twice. There form has been inconsistent and it shows in teams’ performance.

While Babar Azam has been in good form scoring 62 and unbeaten 90, Kings have failed to find the winning combination .

Other opener Sharjeel Khan has scored one century and one half-century but their bowlers have had a average tournament so far. Arshad Iqbal has taken six wickets, while Waqas Maqsood has scalped five wickets. Mohammad Amir has picked up 4 wickets.

Check match and telecast details here:



Match: Pakistan Super League 2021 match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi

Date: March 3 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 2:30 PM IST/2:00 PM local

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Head-to-Head: Total matches 12, Karachi Kings 4 wins, Peshawar Zalmi 8 wins;

TV Channels: Sony Six/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv



Likely XIs:

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke(wk), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal.

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran.

Playing XIs in the last match:

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke(wk), Daniel Christian, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal.

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Chadwick Walton, Zeeshan Malik, Mohammad Ilyas, Danish Aziz, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad.

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, David Miller, Umaid Asif, Amad Butt, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Mohammad Imran.















