Kapil Dev's New Bald Chic Finds A Fan In Anupam Kher

After seeing the viral pictures of Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev's new bald look, veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is known for his clean and shiny pate, took to social media to welcome the sporting superstar to the "bald family". (More Cricket News)
"So my dear friend @therealkapildev has also gone bald, fashionably also referred as 'shaved'. I have always said that there are two kinds of men in this world - Baldies and Future Baldies.
"Welcome to the club Sir!! Ganjo ki megli me aapka 'baalo rahit' swagat hai," Kher quipped.
In the images, a bald Kapil is seen completing his all-new style statement with cool shades and a black blazer.
A few days ago, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had also posted about his new hairdo.
