June 08, 2020
Poshan
Kane Williamson Hails Virat Kohli And His Cricket Records

Kane Williamson highlighted the difference in Virat Kohli in comparison to 2008 when he made his ODI debut.

PTI 08 June 2020
Kane Williamson said he is fortunate to have played against Virat Kohli.
2020-06-08T19:04:27+0530

Natural ability married to insatiable hunger for improvement -- that's New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's assessment of his India counterpart Virat Kohli and his record-breaking batting achievements.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

Williamson highlighted the difference in Kohli in comparison to 2008 when he made his ODI debut.

"You can say that it was only a matter of time before he (Kohli) was making some strong inroads to the full international scene," Williamson was quoted as saying in Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

"At the moment, leading the way in cricket and setting the standard as a batter and breaking all these records. A lot of that probably has to come down to his maturity, his ability to make very good decisions," he said.

Williamson said he is fortunate to have played against Kohli.

"Not only is he gifted with his ability and his natural ability, but you're marrying that up with this constant drive and hunger to improve and just be better day in and day out," he said.

"It has been great to meet at a young age and follow his progress and journey."

