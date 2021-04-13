Jwala Gutta And Vishnu Vishal To Get Married On April 22

Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta will get married to Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal on April 22. They get engaged last September. (More Badminton News)

Gutta has been dating Vishal for more than a couple of years now. She was previously married to fellow badminton player Chetan Anand.

Gutta, 37, posted a picture of a wedding card on social media. The card read, “With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear. We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon is over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.”

Vishnu also posted a picture of a wedding card with the hashtag #JwalaVished, and wrote, “Life is a journey... embrace it... have faith and take the leap...Need all your love and support as always.”

Need all your love and support as always...@Guttajwala#JWALAVISHED pic.twitter.com/eSFTvmPSE2 — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) April 13, 2021

It's reported that the wedding in Hyderabad will be a private ceremony.

While announcing the engagement, Gutta had tweeted on September 7, 2020: "N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure (sic)."

Vishnu, who quit cricket to enter the film industry, was married to Rajini Natraj from 2010–2018. His notable performance came in 2018 Tamil hit Ratsasan.

