Juventus Vs Lyon: Starting XIs Confirmed - Dybala, Moussa Dembele Warm Champions League Bench

As expected Paulo Dybala has been asked to warm the bench as Juventus hope to overturn a 0-1 deficit in their UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg against Lyon. (More Football News)

On the eve of the match, head coach Maurizio Sarri said that the 26-year-old had managed to do some work on the pitch during a training session but a decision on his involvement would not be taken until the day of the game.

READ: Juventus Vs Lyon Live Streaming

Then, hours before the start of the match, the Argentina international was included in the Juve squad.

Meanwhile, the visitors have opted against starting highly influential Moussa Dembele. This is only the second time in 2020 that Dembele starts on the bench. In his stead, Rudi Garcia will lead the attack.

Here are the XIs:

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Higuain, Ronaldo

Subs: Buffon, Pinsoglio, Danilo, Chellini, Rugani, Demiral, Ramsey, Matuidi, Muratore, Olivieri, Dybala.

Lyon: Lopes; Dubois, Denayer, Marcelo, Marçal, Cornet; Caqueret, Guimarães, Aouar; Depay, Toko-Ekambi

Subs: Tatarusanu, Diomande, Andersen, Rafael, Dembele, Traore, Mendes, Reine-Adelaide, Jean Lucas, Tete, Bard, Cherki.