Juventus Vs Lyon: Paulo Dybala Included In Juve's Champions League Squad

Paulo Dybala has been included in the Juventus squad for their Champions League last-16 second leg against Lyon on Friday. (More Football News)
Argentina international Dybala went off in the first half of Serie A title-clinching victory over Sampdoria on July 26 and missed their next two games.
Head coach Maurizio Sarri said on Thursday the 26-year-old had managed to do some work on the pitch during a training session but a decision on his involvement would not be taken until the day of the game.
Dybala was included in the 22-man squad list submitted for the meeting at the Allianz Stadium, where Juve will attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg and advance to the quarter-finals in Lisbon.
#UCL SQUAD LIST | The Bianconeri selected for #JuveOL tonight! #JuveUCL #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/LnLeEfQpCJ— JuventusFC (#Stron9er ) (@juventusfcen) August 7, 2020
