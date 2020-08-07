August 07, 2020
Corona
Juventus Vs Lyon: Paulo Dybala Included In Juve's Champions League Squad

Despite spending the past two weeks nursing a thigh injury, Paulo Dybala was named in the Juventus squad to face Lyon

Omnisport 07 August 2020
Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala has been included in the Juventus squad for their Champions League last-16 second leg against Lyon on Friday. (More Football News)

Argentina international Dybala went off in the first half of Serie A title-clinching victory over Sampdoria on July 26 and missed their next two games.

READ: Juventus Vs Lyon Live Streaming

Head coach Maurizio Sarri said on Thursday the 26-year-old had managed to do some work on the pitch during a training session but a decision on his involvement would not be taken until the day of the game.

ALSO READ: My Juve Job Doesn't Depend On UCL Progress, Claims Sarri

Dybala was included in the 22-man squad list submitted for the meeting at the Allianz Stadium, where Juve will attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg and advance to the quarter-finals in Lisbon.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

