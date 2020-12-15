Juventus Have Made Paulo Dybala An Offer, Insists Andrea Agnelli: He is the next captain!

Paulo Dybala has been offered a lucrative new contract and can become Juventus captain and one of Europe's leading superstars if he commits to the club, president Andrea Agnelli claims.

Dybala is out of contract in 2022 and has spoken in recent days of his frustration at speculation around negotiations.

The Argentina international said "so many things that aren't true have been said" and his agent "was never called by the club", adding he loves Juve but feels the fans have been turned against him.

Bianconeri chief Agnelli fired back on Monday, outlining his plans for Dybala in Turin.

"I listened with pleasure to the words about his love for Juventus," Agnelli said as he collected an award at Tuttosport's Golden Boy event.

"In our minds, he is the next captain, even if he has already worn the armband several times.

"I understand that he received an offer that would make him one of the 20 highest-paid players in Europe; it is an excellent starting point, a sign of gratitude.

Dybala is the only player to have scored in each of the last 6 #UCL seasons with Juve pic.twitter.com/d9DjFzZcHK — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 4, 2020

"We are waiting very calmly. This makes it clear that love for him is reciprocated.

"The best answer, however, must always be given on the pitch. We want him to become one of the five best players in Europe. Now he is not - and he knows it."

Indeed, Juve will hope a successful resolution sees Dybala rediscover his best form amid an underwhelming campaign.

He belatedly netted his first league goal of 2020-21 in the victory over Genoa last time out, despite taking more shots per 90 minutes (4.5) than in any previous season with Juve, hitting the target with a meagre five of his 22 attempts.

Dybala is creating chances at a similar rate to last season - 2.8 per 90, down from 2.9 - but is yet to register an assist, having supplied six in 2019-20.

It is a far cry from the stretch across June and July that saw Dybala net in four straight matches, although that came after recovering from coronavirus, which Agnelli suggests has contributed to his struggles.

"It is good that he returned to scoring after several games," he added. "Paulo faced a difficult moment when he learned he had COVID-19."

Juve actually have a marginally better record with Dybala in the XI this season, taking 11 points from five games versus nine points from five without the forward.

They host Atalanta next on Wednesday.

