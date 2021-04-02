April 02, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Juventus Forward Paulo Dybala Apologises For Breaching Coronavirus Protocols

Juventus Forward Paulo Dybala Apologises For Breaching Coronavirus Protocols

Dybala is one of three Juventus players alleged to have attended a large gathering on Wednesday, and the forward has now apologised.

Omnisport 02 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Juventus Forward Paulo Dybala Apologises For Breaching Coronavirus Protocols
Paulo Dybala took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm he was present and apologise.
File Photo
Juventus Forward Paulo Dybala Apologises For Breaching Coronavirus Protocols
outlookindia.com
2021-04-02T08:36:37+05:30

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has apologised for breaking coronavirus protocols by attending a get-together with a couple of his team-mates. (More Football News)

Italian newspaper La Stampa reported on Thursday that police were called to the house of Weston McKennie late on Wednesday to break up a party attended by up to 20 people.

Arthur is also alleged to have been in the Turin property and all three players are said to be facing large fines, and possibly a suspension, for attending the lockdown gathering.

Juventus have yet to officially comment on the reports, but Dybala took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm he was present.

"I know that in such a difficult moment for the world with COVID it would've been better not to make a mistake, but I was wrong to stay out to dinner," he said.

"It wasn't a party, but I was wrong anyway and I apologise."

Juventus announced earlier on Thursday that Leonardo Bonucci and Merih Demiral have tested positive for COVID-19.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

South Africa Vs Pakistan, Preview: Temba Bavuma Starts Reign With Three-match ODI Series

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Paulo Dybala Juventus Football Serie A Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos