Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Juventus could be coming to an end. (More Football News)

Ronaldo arrived at the Serie A champions from Real Madrid in 2018 and is contracted at Juve until 2022.

However, Juventus could have other plans for the star forward.

TOP STORY – JUVENTUS CONSIDER RONALDO SALE

Juventus are considering selling Ronaldo next year, according to Sport.

The report says Juve are opting against renewing the 35-year-old's big-money contract and may instead try to recoup some of the €100million they paid for Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has scored six goals in four Serie A games this season, but Juve are fifth in the table.

His shot conversion rate excluding blocks (35.3) and big chance conversion percentage (71.4) are both well up on his previous seasons in Serie A, although it is still early in the 2020-21 campaign.

ROUND-UP

- Zinedine Zidane is again under pressure at Real Madrid. Sport reports Madrid president Florentino Perez is already doubting the Madrid coach, with his team fourth in LaLiga after being humbled 4-1 by Valencia on Sunday. Madrid have also won just one of their opening three Group B games in the Champions League.

#PortadaSPORT



Zidane acorralado



Ansu Fati, 4 meses KOhttps://t.co/tQKg3tWQ7X — Diario SPORT (@sport) November 9, 2020

- With his contract expiring at the end of the season, David Alaba looks set to leave Bayern Munich. 90min reports the defender is open to a move to the Premier League amid apparent interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

- Ousmane Dembele's future at Barcelona is uncertain. The LaLiga giants are prepared to sell the forward as soon as January, according to Sport, with Manchester United among the clubs previously credited with an interest in the 23-year-old.

- Staying at Manchester United and ESPN reports the Premier League giants are considering sending goalkeeper Dean Henderson out on loan again. It means United are delaying a decision on Sergio Romero's future, with the shot-stopper reportedly eager to leave on a free in January.

- A free agent, Mario Mandzukic is attracting interest from LaLiga club Celta Vigo, according to El Partidazo de COPE. Celta Vigo have scored just six goals in nine league games this season, sitting just a point above the relegation zone.

