October 04, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Juventus Announce Intention To Face Napoli Amid Postponement Fears Over COVID-19 Cases

Juventus Announce Intention To Face Napoli Amid Postponement Fears Over COVID-19 Cases

There have been positive coronavirus cases at both Juventus and Napoli, but the Bianconeri intend to play their fixture on Sunday

Omnisport 04 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Juventus Announce Intention To Face Napoli Amid Postponement Fears Over COVID-19 Cases
Juventus could force virus-hit Napoli to forfeit match
File Photo
Juventus Announce Intention To Face Napoli Amid Postponement Fears Over COVID-19 Cases
outlookindia.com
2020-10-04T14:45:08+05:30

Juventus have reiterated their intention to take to the field against Napoli on Sunday, despite reports their Serie A visitors have not been allowed to travel to Turin. (More Football News)

Gennaro Gattuso's side have won each of their opening two league games this season, scoring eight times without conceding, and are set to face the reigning champions on Sunday.

However, Napoli have revealed that two players – Piotr Zielinski and Elif Elmas – and staff member Giandomenico Costi have contracted coronavirus, throwing the fixture into doubt.

Napoli's opponents last weekend Genoa have since reported 22 cases of COVID-19 and that serious outbreak, and the Partenopei's proximity to it, has reportedly resulted in local authorities stepping in and banning Gattuso's squad from travelling to Turin.

Juve themselves reported two positive cases on Saturday – revealing their squad were isolating internally as a result – but they released a statement confirming they still wanted to play the game against Napoli.

"Juventus Football Club announces that the first team will take to the field for the Juventus-Napoli match tomorrow at 20:45, as foreseen by the Serie A League calendar," it read.

League rules, which are based on UEFA protocol, state that a match must go ahead if a team has 13 players available, including a goalkeeper, though there are mitigating factors if there is intervention from local authorities.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Kings XI Punjab Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dubai, Live Cricket Scores: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul Desperate For Win

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Juventus Napoli Serie A Football Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos