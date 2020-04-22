Jurgen Klopp Warns Rivals: Liverpool Are Not The Finished Article

Jurgen Klopp has fired a warning to rivals by insisting Liverpool are "not the finished article" and can still get better. (More Football News)

The Reds were 25 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, having played a game more, when the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If 2019-20 can be completed, then Liverpool appear certain to claim their first top-flight title in 30 years and add to their substantial recent success under Klopp.

After losing the 2017-18 Champions League final, they lifted the trophy for the sixth time last year by beating Tottenham in the final in Madrid, before winning both the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2019.

Klopp, however, insists there is room for improvement in a team who have lost just twice in the league since the beginning of last year.

The Liverpool manager told Sky Sports: "We will not change, that's the first thing, but whether we will be successful depends on what other clubs are doing as well because they have all the chance to improve things, do things better.

"So, I have no clue what the future will hold for us. But we will not change. This team is not the finished article, and we have a lot of space for improvement, and we work on that.

"We have fresh blood internally coming through. We can improve with this team, which is great."

5 – Jürgen Klopp has been named @premierleague manager of the month for the third consecutive month and for the fifth time this season; the most by the same boss in a single season in the competition’s history. Elect. #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/5YCpNaVhdF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 7, 2020

Klopp, who took charge in October 2015, endured some disappointments at Anfield before finally landing his first trophy last year.

Liverpool lost the EFL Cup and Europa League finals in 2015-16 and were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018.

Klopp, though, says he never felt under particular pressure from the Liverpool hierarchy.

"It was really clear we needed time," he said. "It was clear we cannot fix it overnight. Everyone wanted that, but we couldn't, so I had to ask for time. I knew.

"Before that, in my career, I never got the sack so I had no experience with that, but I knew then it was a different level, and if I can't deliver here quick enough, then I will get the sack.

"We got that time, and the nice thing is that after six, seven, eight games, they were really positive about the situation, they realised we were on the right path. From that moment they didn't question it one second. They were full of faith and trust, and they said the path we will stay on, and everything will be fine.

"That's what we did then. When we lost finals against Sevilla or City or Real Madrid, I think pundits say then, 'If he doesn't win the next one then they might change.' But internally it was never somebody thinking like this."