Jurgen Klopp Says Manchester City Guard Of Honour Will Be 'Nice' But Not Necessary

Jurgen Klopp says it will not be necessary for Manchester City to give Liverpool a guard of honour ahead of their Premier League clash on Thursday. (More Football News)

Pep Guardiola stated that City will line up to welcome the newly-crowned champions onto the pitch at the Etihad Stadium for their first match since winning the title last week.

Liverpool celebrated being champions of England for the first time in 30 years when City were beaten at Chelsea last Thursday.

Klopp does not feel the need for Guardiola's men to make such a gesture to the side that has dethroned them, but thinks it is a nice touch.

The Reds boss said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday: "I am not sure if I've ever had one [a guard of honour], long ago in Germany maybe.

"An English tradition and it is a nice gesture. I wouldn't need it as we want to play football and don't celebrate but again it's nice. That is it."

Preparing for tomorrow's trip to the Etihad



Go behind-the-scenes with Inside Training from Tuesday's session at Melwood — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions) (@LFC) July 1, 2020

Liverpool lead second-placed City by a mammoth 23 points with seven games remaining this season, but Klopp says there is no chance they will be winding down.

He added: "I saw City play three times now [since the restart]. You cannot defend City if you don't play an intense game.

"I can’t see a game where two teams are waiting for final whistle. This will be a proper football game."

Klopp revealed that he has no new injuries to contend with.