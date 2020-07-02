Jurgen Klopp Hoping Liverpool Use All Blacks As Inspiration

Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool can be inspired by the All Blacks and not settle for just one Premier League title.

Liverpool have won their first league trophy since 1990 after a dominant Premier League campaign, adding to last season's Champions League success.

Ahead of visiting Manchester City on Thursday, Klopp said he wanted Liverpool to continue pushing – inspired by New Zealand's national rugby union side the All Blacks.

"We feel in the middle of something, not the end of something," Klopp told reporters.

"We have to give everything until we finish our careers. As long as you wear this shirt, less than 100 per cent is not allowed. That is not my phrase, it came from the All Blacks. I saw that in a nice documentary about the All Blacks and I kept that always for myself. That is for each LFC player the same and for me the same.

"We prepare for Man City with full focus. We will be prepared for the next season as well. I don't know another way. I've learned when you think you've reached the pinnacle you are already on the way down and we don't feel that.

"I don't feel finally satisfied. It's a big step but not the only thing I want to talk about with the boys in 20 years."

With seven games remaining, Liverpool are 23 points clear of City ahead of their meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

But Klopp played down any talk either side could make a statement by winning the encounter, saying next season shaped as being different.

"A statement is a statement, I don't think we have to make them, what would change for next year if we beat City and what would happen to us if they won?" he said.

"People will say a few things. If we win they will say it's the best team in the league and if they win they will say, whatever City is better but we won the league, whatever people will say it's really not so important for next season for sure not.

"We both have to be ready for next year, not that I would be too worried about City, but we all have to be ready. You can really see at the moment that United is coming up, they're very much the same team a few weeks ago, besides one or two players, and people thought they had no chance, and now we see how good they are and how good they could be and they will not be worse next year, for sure, and again Chelsea as well."