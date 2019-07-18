﻿
After six days of top class shooting and with one more day to go, India remain on top of the medal standings at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany

Outlook Web Bureau 18 July 2019
Sarabjot Singh, who had earlier in the year struck gold in the same event at the Asian Championships in Taoyuan, was the only Indian to qualify for the final with a score of 575, finishing fifth in qualification.
Sarabjot Singh, just a couple of months shy of his 18th birthday, bagged the Men’s 10M Air Pistol gold at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, winning India’s ninth gold of the campaign in the process on Thursday.

His effort of 239.6 in the final also meant that India won a medal in both the Men’s and Women’s 10M Air Pistol, with 14-year old Esha Singh winning silver the women’s event on Wednesday.

After six days of top class shooting and with one more day to go, India remain on top of the medal standings with nine gold and silver medals each to go with four bronze medals for a total of 22 medals.

China is giving India a stiff fight and with five more finals left, are lying second with seven gold and silver medals and six bronze medals for a total of 20 medals.

Sarabjot, who had earlier in the year struck gold in the same event at the Asian Championships in Taoyuan, was the only Indian to qualify for the final with a score of 575, finishing fifth in qualification.

In the eight-man final, which followed, Sarabjit had a sedate start staying in third or fourth position before picking up pace from the seventh shot of the 24-shot final.

He had stiff competition from his Chinese opponents in particular as he let a healthy lead in the middle stages get narrowed down with an 8.4 for his 19thshot. Sarabjot however finished strong to win by almost two points in the end. China won silver and bronze.

Other Indians on the day:

10M Air Pistol Men Junior -

Gaurav Rana- 571 (14th)
Udhayveer Sidhu- 570 (16th)
Arjun Singh Cheema- 568 (20th)
Anish- 562 (48th)
Sachin Bhati- 557 (67th)

Skeet Men Junior -

Ayush Rudraraju- 110 (33rd)
Gurnihal Singh Garcha- 106 (42nd)
Arjun Thakur- 99 (49th)

50M Rifle 3 Positions Women Junior -

Vanshikha Shahi- 1167 (16th)
Bhakti Bhaskar Khamkar- 1157 (30th)
Ayushi Podder- 1154 (45th)
Zenab Bandookwala- 1150 (51st)
Prasiddhi Mahant- 1126 (87th)
Shirin Godara- 1125 (89th)

Skeet Women Junior -

Parinaz Dhaliwal- 109 (15th)
Darshna Rathore- 106 (20th)
Asees Chhina- 101 (25th)
Muffaddal Deesawala- 82 (39th)

or just type initial letters