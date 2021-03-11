Josh Philippe To Miss IPL 2021, Finn Allen To Replace Him At Royal Challengers Banglaore

March 11, 2021
Corona
Philippe's replacement Finn has played 12 First-class games and scored three half centuries.

Agencies 11 March 2021
Finn Allen has scored 512 runs in 11 innings to emerge as the top run-scorer in the Super Smash League this year.
Courtesy: Twitter
Young Australian wicket-keeper batsman Josh Philippe will miss the IPL beginning April 9 and will be replaced by New Zealand's Finn Allen in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. (More Cricket News)

"Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed up New Zealand wicketkeeper batsman Finn Allen as replacement for Josh Philippe who will be unavailable for the entire season," an IPL release said.

The 23-year-old Philippe had made his IPL debut in the UAE last year, playing five games and scoring 78 runs for RCB.

His replacement Finn has played 12 First-class games and scored three half centuries.

The 21-year-old had smashed 512 runs in 11 innings to emerge as the top run-scorer in the Super Smash League this year.

"Finn had a base price of Rs 20 lakh equivalent to that of Josh Philippe. It will be Finn's debut VIVO IPL season this year when he plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore," the release added.

