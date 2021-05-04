Jose Mourinho To Join Roma As Head Coach Next Season, Replacing Paulo Fonseca

Jose Mourinho will join Roma as head coach ahead of the the 2021-22 season on a three-year deal, the Serie A club have announced. (More Football News)

The news came on the same day the club announced Paulo Fonseca would leave his position as coach at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Mourinho was dismissed by Premier League side Tottenham on April 19 after a disappointing 17 months in charge.

He said last week he would wait for a club with the "right culture" to resume his managerial career.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea boss previously coached in Serie A with Inter between 2008 and 2010.

He guided the Nerazzurri to two Scudettos and a Champions League triumph during his time at San Siro.

ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ



The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/f5YGGIVFJp — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 4, 2021

"Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision," Mourinho told the club's official website.

"After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for Roma. It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.

"The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.

"In the meantime, I wish Paulo Fonseca all the best and I hope the media appreciate that I will only speak further in due course. Daje Roma!"

A joint statement from president Dan Friedkin and vice-president Ryan Friedkin read: "We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Jose Mourinho into the Roma family.

"A great champion who has won trophies at every level, Jose will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project.

"The appointment of Jose is a huge step in building a long-term and consistent winning culture throughout the club."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine