Jose Mourinho Happy To Wait For Club With "Right Culture' After Tottenham Sacking

Jose Mourinho has vowed to wait for a club with the "right culture" to resume his managerial career after being sacked by Tottenham. (More Football News)

Spurs last week relieved Mourinho of his duties just 17 months after appointing the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss.

The London club parted company with the Portuguese just six days before losing 1-0 to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

Mourinho has signed up to media duties for the upcoming rescheduled Euro 2020 and although he will return to management, the 58-year-old will ensure he waits for right opportunity.

"I have no plans," he told the Times Magazine.

"I am going on with my normal life. I feel fresh. I feel calm. I am on holiday.

"I have more time to be doing my homework and analysis. I'll wait to be back in football.

"Not just for the right club, but for the right culture. Maybe next season is premature, we will see."

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is the favourite to replace Mourinho at Tottenham, with Ryan Mason in charge until the end of the season.

