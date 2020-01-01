Is This Amount To Cheating? Tottenham Boss Jose Mourinho Gets 'Bizarre' Yellow Card - WATCH

Jose Mourinho said he was "rude to an idiot" to earn a "fair" yellow card in Tottenham's 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Wednesday. (More Football News)
The Spurs head coach was booked by referee Mike Dean after approaching the Southampton bench and leaning towards a home coach as he appeared to be making tactical notes.
Read: Southampton 1-0 Tottenham - Report
Mourinho acknowledged he was right to be reprimanded but showed little remorse, hinting at an issue with the Saints coaching staff.
Mourinho gets a yellow card for spying on Southampton’s tactic sheet ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— AJ ðÂÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂÂ (@r3al__AJ) January 1, 2020
Classic Jose #SOUTOT
pic.twitter.com/dy7WGsdRgh
Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho has explained why he was booked by referee Mike Dean during Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Southampton:— Last Word On SpursðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@LastWordOnSpurs) January 1, 2020
"I think the yellow card is fair because I was rude, but I was rude to an idiot!"
[@HaytersTV]#THFC #COYS #SOUTOTpic.twitter.com/WgclfDYd4T
Mourinho's yellow cardðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @MowliidHaji https://t.co/jYBeTpuntZ— Abdullahi mohammed (@_Abdullahi_moha) January 1, 2020
"I think the yellow card was fair, because I was rude," the Portuguese told a news conference. "But I was rude to an idiot.
"For some reason, I was rude. But I was. And because I was rude, I deserved the yellow card."
However, when it was put to Mourinho that he seemed to be reading his rivals' notes, he replied indignantly: "What? I don't know what to say."
Tottenham had a Harry Kane goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review and, although Mourinho admitted to not having seen a replay, the coach is unhappy with the current use of technology.
Spurs had benefited from a tight call when Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki was deemed offside as he netted in their match on Saturday.
"I think, at this moment, the referees are not the referees," he said. "I think VAR should change its name.
"Video assistant referee? That's not true. It should be VR - video referee - because they are the referees. It's strange. You see the referees on the pitch, and they're not the referees - they're the assistant referees.
"The other guys in the office are the ones that make the big decisions of the game."
He added: "This is going in a very bad direction - sometimes in our favour, like it was in Norwich, sometimes against us.
"But the direction is really, really wrong. I think the first step should be to change the name, VAR to VR - video referee. That's the way it is."
BJP Govt Created Chief Of Defence Staff Post Without Addressing Several Fundamental Questions
India Vs Sri Lanka 2020 Live Streaming: How To Watch IND's First Cricket Series Of New Year Live On TV And Online
Yogi Adityanath Warns Priyanka Gandhi After Her 'Saffron Clothes' Remark
God Has Nothing To Do With This, Idiot - Dale Steyn Destroys Indian Fan
Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Which Car To Buy?
Ind-Ra Further Cuts India's GDP Growth Forecast For FY20 To 5.6%
Skoda Kodiaq Scout Launched In India At Rs 34 Lakh
India's GDP Growth Slips To 4.5% In July-September, Lowest In 6 Years