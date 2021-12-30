Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

John Terry, Former Chelsea Footballer, Returns To Stamford Bridge In Consultancy Role

Chelsea legend John Terry, who has played 717 games for the Blues, retired from the game in 2018. He then served as an assistant manager at another Premier League club Aston Villa from 2018 to 2021.

John Terry, Former Chelsea Footballer, Returns To Stamford Bridge In Consultancy Role
John Terry will join Chelsea Academy in a coaching consultancy role from next month. | Twitter (ChelseaFC)

Trending

John Terry, Former Chelsea Footballer, Returns To Stamford Bridge In Consultancy Role
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T10:05:41+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 10:05 am

John Terry is back at Chelsea after taking up a coaching consultancy role in the club’s academy. Terry, who played 717 games for Chelsea and is one of the team’s greatest players, will work with players and coaching staff in the youth development program, the club said Wednesday. (More Football News)

“As well as delivering on-field coaching, our former club captain will contribute to coaching discussions with colleagues, mentor academy players and support parent dialogue,” Chelsea said.

“I’m delighted to announce that I’m coming home, and have taken up a consultancy role @ChelseaFC academy. As well as delivering on-field coaching sessions I will be involved in coaching discussions and mentoring our academy players,” the 41-year-old Terry said on social media.

Terry retired from playing in 2018 and gained some coaching experience as assistant manager at Aston Villa from 2018-21. He will start his new role next month. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) London Football Chelsea (Football) Aston Villa English Premier League (EPL) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Manchester City Vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22: Phil Foden Takes City 8 Points Clear At Top

Manchester City Vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22: Phil Foden Takes City 8 Points Clear At Top

SA Vs IND: Kagiso Rabada Hopeful Of South Africa Winning First Test Against India At Centurion

SA Vs IND: India Eye Win In Centurion Test As KL Rahul Enters Record Books - Statistical Highlights

Ross Taylor, New Zealand Batter, Announces Retirement From International Cricket

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Win In Juan Ferrando's Return Against FC Goa

Yearender 2021: From ESports To Sunil Chhetri’s Khel Ratna, Indian Football Made Exciting Moves - Highlights

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Sniff At Big Win Against South Africa - Day 4 Report

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Aim To Heap More Misery On Struggling Bengaluru FC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Named Mumbai Captain; Arjun Tendulkar In 20-man Squad

Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Named Mumbai Captain; Arjun Tendulkar In 20-man Squad

ICC T20I Player Of The Year 2021: Four Shortlisted, No Indians In The List

ICC T20I Player Of The Year 2021: Four Shortlisted, No Indians In The List

Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Tests Positive For COVID Again; Barca Have Three Cases

Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Tests Positive For COVID Again; Barca Have Three Cases

ATP Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Team Event Ahead Of Australian Open

ATP Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Team Event Ahead Of Australian Open

Read More from Outlook

Six Terrorists Including Two Pakistani Nationals Killed In J&K Encounters: 5 Points

Six Terrorists Including Two Pakistani Nationals Killed In J&K Encounters: 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Six terrorists, including two Pakistan nationals, have been killed in two separate encounters with the security forces in Anantnag and Kulgam districts. Here's what we know.

PM Modi's New Car Creates Buzz | What We Know About The Mercedes Maybach In 5 Points

PM Modi's New Car Creates Buzz | What We Know About The Mercedes Maybach In 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new car, Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard, is a new security addition. What features does the car offer?

India Eye Win In Centurion Test, KL Rahul Enters Record Books Vs SA - Statistical Highlights

India Eye Win In Centurion Test, KL Rahul Enters Record Books Vs SA - Statistical Highlights

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India are on course for a resounding victory against South Africa in the first Test match at Centurion. The Virat Kohli-led side needs six wickets on the final day.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement