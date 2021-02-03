Jofra Archer Not Relying On IPL Reputation As England Face Up To India Challenge

Jofra Archer insists his scintillating Indian Premier League form will count for nothing when England take on India in this week's first Test. (More Cricket News)

Fast bowler Archer has taken 46 wickets across three seasons in the IPL, the first two of which took place in India.

During the 2020 edition, which was moved to the United Arab Emirates due to the coronavirus pandemic, he claimed 20 at an average of 18.25.

Despite showing he can thrive in conditions that are traditionally unforgiving for pacemen, Archer insists moving from Twenty20 cricket to the longest format presents an entirely different challenge for his considerable skills.

"It's a different ball. I've never played red ball over here," he said.

"White ball is a whole different dynamic, so you can't really compare the two."

Archer is back in the England fold after being rested for the 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka.

Spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach lead the way with 12 and 10 wickets respectively for the tourists and Archer is not averse to putting in the hard yards in India if it means the slower bowlers getting the glory.

"It doesn't really matter - whatever's for the team, whatever's going to contribute to the win," he said. "If it means me and the other seamers have got to do the hard work then so be it.

"We've already had a bowling meeting. We'll probably have one more before the game when we see the wicket we're going to have.

"Then we'll come up with a plan and stick to it wholeheartedly.

"Everyone [in the India line-up] is good at home, it doesn’t matter who. From one to six they can score hundreds."

Brilliant week, very proud of a proper team effort from everyone!



Delighted to start the year with some runs and a win. Congrats to @DomBess99 & @jackleach1991 on your 5-fers and @DanLawrence288 on your first cap pic.twitter.com/oDW7RmLKjt — Joe Root (@root66) January 18, 2021

Friday's first Test in Chennai will be captain Joe Root's 100th for England.

Back-to-back centuries in Sri Lanka means Root approaches the landmark in imperious form and Archer believes his skipper still has plenty left in the tank.

"He's really reassuring. Not just for me but for every single person in the team," he said.

"He's a great man manager, a great person as well.

"I'm not surprised that he's played 100 Tests. He's probably got another 70 left in him.

"This is definitely not the end, not near the end."

