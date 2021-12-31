Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Joao Cancelo, Manchester City Defender, Injured In Assault By Four People

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo said in a post on Instagram Stories that he fought back while protecting his family. He has a 2-year-old daughter, Alicia, with partner Daniela Machado.

The photo on Instagram showed a deep cut above his right eyebrow and cuts closer to Joao Cancelo's eye.

2021-12-31T10:33:21+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 10:33 am

Manchester City player João Cancelo was left with cuts and bruising around his right eye after being attacked by four people during a burglary at his home. (More Football News)

The Portugal defender said in a post on Instagram Stories that he fought back while protecting his family. He has a 2-year-old daughter, Alicia, with partner Daniela Machado.

“Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family,” Cancelo wrote.

“When you show resistance this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewelry and leave me with my face with this state."

The photo on Instagram showed a deep cut above his right eyebrow and cuts closer to his eye.

“I don't know how there are people with such meanness,” he wrote.

“The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK. And I after many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always.”

Premier League champion City gave more details of the incident.

“We are shocked and appalled that João Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted," City said in a statement.

"Joao and his family are being supported by the club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter”. 

