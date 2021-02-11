Jaydev Unadkat To Lead Saurashtra In Vijay Hazare Trophy

February 11, 2021
Saurashtra are placed in Elite Group E for the national one-day championship, along with Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Bengal, Chandigarh and Services

Agencies 11 February 2021
Experienced left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will lead the Saurashtra team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, beginning February 20. (More Cricket News)

The Saurashtra Cricket Association announced a 20-member squad through a media release issued here on Thursday.

The selectors have picked the likes of Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Avi Barot, Prerak Mankad and Vishwarajsinh Jadeja as specialist batsmen along with young wicket-keeper batsman Harvik Desai, who has also played for India U-19 side.

The bowling attack, to be led by Unadkat himself, comprise left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya and 30-year-old slow-left arm orthodox bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, along with off-spinner Kamlesh Makwana.

Saurashtra are placed in Elite Group E for the national one-day championship, along with Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Bengal, Chandigarh and Services and will be playing their matches in Kolkata.

They begin their campaign against Jammu and Kashmir on February 21.

The Squad: Jaydev Unadkat (captain), Avi Barot, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada, Kamlesh Makwana, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Divyarajsinh Chauhan, Jay Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Agnivesh Ayachi, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar, Himalay Barad, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, Devang Karamta.  Head Coach: Sitanshu Kotak.

