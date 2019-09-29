Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Japan's Kento Momota Wins Korea Open Badminton Title

Japan's Kento Momota Wins Korea Open Badminton Title

Kento Momota defeated Chou Tien-chen, 21-19 21-17, to win the Korea Open badminton title.

PTI 29 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Japan's Kento Momota Wins Korea Open Badminton Title
The men's singles Korea Open final lasted for 53 minutes.
AP
Japan's Kento Momota Wins Korea Open Badminton Title
outlookindia.com
2019-09-29T16:02:31+0530

Top-ranked Kento Momota of Japan clinched the men's singles title at the Korea Open badminton tournament on Sunday with a win over number two Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan.

(Badminton News)

The 25-year-old downed Chou 21-19, 21-17 in a final that lasted 53 minutes. Momota, with over 300 wins under his belt, saw his career descend into controversy in 2016 when he was suspended for more than a year for visiting an illegal casino and was denied a spot at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Japanese star, who was world number two at the time, has since worked his way back to the top and Sunday's win raises his Olympic hopes a year ahead of the Tokyo Games.

In the women's final, China's He Bingjiao defeated Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 18-21, 24-22, 21-17.

South Korea dominated the women's doubles, with Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong beating compatriots Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan 13-21, 21-19, 21-17.

Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto defeated Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda of Japan 21-16, 21-17 to clinch the men's doubles title.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Badminton Sports
Next Story : Hockey India Names 33-Member Core Probables For Junior Women's Camp
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement