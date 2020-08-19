CPL 2020, 3rd Match Live Streaming: How To Watch Jamaica Tallawahs Vs St Lucia Zouks Cricket Match Online And On TV

The 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), featuring some of the hottest cricket talents in the world, started with a bang on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Academy, in Trinidad and Tobago. (More Cricket News)

On the second day, Darren Sammy's St Lucia Zouks will take on Rovman Powell-led Jamaica Tallawahs at the same venue. The fixture will feature the like of Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Oshane Thomas and Sandeep Lamichhane (Jamaica) and Mohammad Nabi, Roston Chase and Kesrick Williams (St Lucia).

READ: Narine, Rashid Shine On Opening Day Of CPL 2020

But the two-champions from Jamaica are without Chris Gayle and Ramnaresh Sarwan, both have opted out due to personal reasons.

All you need to know about the match:

When is the third match of CPL 2020 between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks?

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks match is on August 19 (Wednesday).

What is the start time for Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks cricket match start?

The Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks match starts at 07.30 PM IST.

ALSO READ: CPL 2020 Live Streaming - Full Schedule And Squads List

Where is the Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks match being played?

The Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks match is being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Where can you live stream the Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks match?

Live streaming of the Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia match will be available on FanCode app and JioTV in India. The match can be also be watched on Disney+Hostar app's Star Sports' channel.

Which channel is showing Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks match live on TV?

The Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks match will be shown on Star Sports Network.

Squads:

Jamaica Tallawahs Squad: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips (wk), Asif Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Veerasammy Permaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Ryan Persaud

St Lucia Zouks Squad: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Najibullah Zadran, Kavem Hodge, Mark Deyal, Chemar Holder