IPL 2019: Jagadeesha Suchith Joins Delhi Capitals; Replaces Injured Harshal Patel

Left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith is now a part of the Delhi Capitals squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He will be replacing injured fast bowler Harshal Patel.

Patel had suffered a fracture in his right hand in the game against Kings XI Punjab on April 1 and was ruled out for 3-4 weeks.

The Karnataka-left arm spinner was ignored in the IPL auctions. Suchith who is mainly known for his bowling abilities can also be handy with the bat.

Suchith, who has represented Mumbai Indians in previous editions of the IPL, will now take Patel's place in the Delhi team.

He is also the captain of the Mysuru Warriors side in Karnataka Premier League.

Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL encounter at Hyderabad Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)