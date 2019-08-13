Ivory Coast Footballer Found Dead On Rail Tracks In Chattisgarh

An African footballer was found dead on railway tracks in Chattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on August 9. The incident took place on the Mumbai-Howrah route. According to PTI, the deceased, Diomande Aboubacar, hailed from Ivory Coast.

"His mutilated body was recovered from the tracks near Baradwar railway station, around 200km from here, on August 9 night," said Sub-divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Champa area Udyan Behar. Also, his identity was established due to a cellphone in his pocket.

"The images of documents related to him were found in his mobile phone," the SDOP said.

"Initial investigation suggests Aboubacar was granted a visa in July for playing football in India. He most probably landed in Mumbai on August 8 and was on way to join his teammates in Kolkata by a train," the officer said.

He played as a midfielder for a club based in Abidjan, a city in his home country. He was 31-years-old.

ALSO READ: FIFA's Recent Directive To I-League Clubs Is Not Genuine, Says Minerva Punjab Owner Ranjit Bajaj

The officer said that prima facie it appears Aboubacar died after falling off the train but more details would be known after investigation is completed.

"Also, it was not clear by which train he was travelling," Behar said.

"The police had contacted Railway officers in Howrah to enquire about recovery of any missing bags in Mumbai-Howarh trains, but so far no inputs have been received in this regard," he said.

"We have contacted his friends in Delhi and have also spoken to his brother and informed him about the incident," the SDOP said, adding so far nobody has come to claim his body, which has been kept in a morgue of Baradwar.

The police have also informed the Ivory Coast Embassy based in New Delhi, but they haven't responded yet.