ITTF Table Tennis Men's World Cup: G Sathiyan Goes Down To Timo Boll

The world number 30 G Sathiyan, making his ITTF Table Tennis World Cup debut, went down 1-4 (11-7, 8-11, 5-11, 9-11, 8-11) to Timo Boll in the pre-quarters.

PTI 30 November 2019
On Friday, G Sathiyan had defeated higher ranked Frenchman Simon Gauzy
2019-11-30T14:05:32+0530

G Sathiyan's dream run at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men's World Cup came to an end after the Indian went down to former world number one Timo Boll, at Chengdu (China) on Saturday.

The world number 30 Sathiyan, making his World Cup debut, went down 1-4 (11-7, 8-11, 5-11, 9-11, 8-11) to the German in the pre-quarters.

Sathiyan started on a bright note, taking a 1-0 lead, but the experienced Boll replied quickly to level the match.

The two-time World Cup champion then dominated the tie, winning the next three games without much trouble.

On Friday, Sathiyan had defeated higher ranked Frenchman Simon Gauzy 11-13, 9-11, 11-8, 14-12, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8 before beating world number 24 Groth Jonathan of Denmark 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-2, to top his group and reach the round of 16.

