June 26, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ISSF Shooting World Cup: Manu Bhaker- Saurabh Chaudhary To Fight For Gold In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event

ISSF Shooting World Cup: Manu Bhaker- Saurabh Chaudhary To Fight For Gold In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event

India are assured of at least a silver medal as the duo of Chaudhary and Bhaker shot the second best score (387) in the final qualification round

PTI 26 June 2021, Last Updated at 6:54 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ISSF Shooting World Cup: Manu Bhaker- Saurabh Chaudhary To Fight For Gold In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event
The Indian duo of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker booked gold medal clash with Russia's Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov in 10m air pistol event at ISSF Shooting World Cup.
File Photo
ISSF Shooting World Cup: Manu Bhaker- Saurabh Chaudhary To Fight For Gold In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event
outlookindia.com
2021-06-26T18:54:00+05:30

The Indian duo of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker will compete for gold, while Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will fight for the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Osijek in Croatia, on Saturday. (More Sports News)

India was assured of at least a silver medal on day three of the competition as the duo of Chaudhary and Bhaker shot the second best score (387) in the final qualification round of the 10m air pistol mixed team event to book a place in the gold medal clash.

They will battle it out with Russia's Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov in the gold medal match.

The second Indian team in the fray, comprising Verma and Deswal, is also in contention for winning a medal as the two finished third with a total of 386 in the final qualifying round, earning a spot in the bronze medal match against Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Javad Foroughi of Iran.

It was, however, a bad day in the office for the Indian rifle shooters competing in the 10m air mixed event.

Both teams failed to reach the final. While the pairing of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar managed to reach the second qualification round, finishing sixth with a total of 416.1.

The duo of Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar failed to clear the first qualifying round. The pair finished a disappointing 15th for a total 624.6.

India has so far won two medals at the global event.

Chaudhary picked a bronze medal in men's 10m air pistol event on the opening day and the 10m air pistol women's team comprising, Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Rahi Sarnobat, claimed a bronze on day two.

The event is Indian shooting team's final competitive outing before the Tokyo Olympics.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Hockey India Nominates Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Deepika For Khel Ratna; Harmanpreet For Arjuna

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Manu Bhaker (Shooting sports) Saurabh Chaudhary (Sports-Indian shooter) Croatia Shooting - Sports ISSF World Cup Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos