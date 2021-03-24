Shooting World Cup: Chinky Yadav Beats Manu Bhaker As India Claim All Three Medals In Women's 25m Pistol

March 24, 2021
Chinky Yadav prevailed over Rahi Sarnobat in a shoot-off after their scores were tied at 32, taking India's gold tally to nine

PTI 24 March 2021
Sensational shooting from Chinky Yadav
2021-03-24T14:18:19+05:30

Chinky Yadav upstaged the experienced Rahi Sarnobat and the fancied Manu Bhaker to win gold as India swept the women's 25m pistol event of the ISSF World Cup in Delhi on Wednesday, highlighting the country's depth of talent in the sport. (More Sports News)

The 23-year-old Yadav prevailed over Sarnobat, 30, in a shoot-off after their scores were tied at 32, taking India's gold tally to nine.

Bhaker, aged only 19, shot 28 to settle for the bronze medal before being eliminated, leaving her two other compatriots to fight for the top prize at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

All three shooters have already bagged their quotas for the Tokyo Olympics.

Yadav, who bagged the Olympic quota with a second-place finish at the 14th Asian Championships in Doha in 2019, led the pack after first 20 targets with a score of 14.

She was followed by Bhaker at second with 13.

Then, the shooter from Bhopal led with a score of 21 and pulled away from the rest, even as the seasoned Sarnobat clawed her way back into the finals after struggling in bottom half.

Earlier this morning, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar claimed the gold in the men's 50m rifle 3 position event.

