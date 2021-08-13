ISL: Odisha FC Ropes In Goalkeeping, Strength And Conditioning Coaches

Odisha FC on Friday roped in Spanish duo of Joaquin Valerio Olivera and Jose Mascaros Balaguer as goalkeeping coach and strength and conditioning coach respectively ahead of the eighth season of the Indian Super League. (More Football News)

After retiring from professional football, goalkeeping coach Joaquin Valerio Olivera was associated with different Spanish clubs and has UEFA 'B' goalkeeper coach and UEFA 'A' Licence.

"I am very excited about this new project and eager to start working. I am sure it will be a very good season and I will do my best and contribute to the Club with all my experience," Olivera said in a release.

Strength and conditioning coach Balaguer joins the Bhubaneswar-based club with more than 20 years of experience in fitness training in football.

"I am happy to sign for Odisha FC and looking forward to come down to India for the ISL. I am very excited for the new project and hope that we can achieve a lot for the Club," he said.

Speaking about the two new members in the coaching team, OFC head coach Kiko Ramirez said, "Mascarós is going to help the team to be in a top condition. He has a lot of experience in top teams in the first division in Spain and with his experience, he will connect quickly with the squad.

"Similarly, Valerio has a lot of experience working in top teams, and belonging to the staff of Rafa Benítez. We are lucky to have both of them on board in this big project."

