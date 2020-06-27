June 27, 2020
Poshan
ISL: Odisha FC And Assistant Coach Thangboi Singto Part Ways

Thangboi Singto had joined Odisha FC ahead of 2019 ISL and was also the head of club's youth development.

PTI 27 June 2020
Thangboi Singto worked under Josep Gombau.
File Photo
2020-06-27T18:05:47+0530

Indian Super League club Odisha FC and its assistant coach Thangboi Singto have parted ways.

Singto had joined the club ahead of 2019 ISL and was also the head of club's youth development.

"It was a great and wonderful experience for me at Odisha FC and would like to thank everyone at the club for their support. It was great to work with Head Coach Josep Gombau.

"I would like to wish the club, management, staff and players all the best for the upcoming ISL season. Will miss Odisha, its peace loving people and the cheers of the Juggernauts. Dhanyabad OFC," said Singto.

